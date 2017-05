Fahrenden-Platz: Bieler Statthalter optimistisch

epaselect epa05939452 Israelis wearing Israeli flags watch fireworks during celebrations for the 69th Israel Independence Day on Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, 01 May 2017. Israeli Independence Day marks the 69th anniversary of the creation of the Jewish state in 1948. The celebrations are observed at the close of Remembrance Day for the country's Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Terror. EPA/ABIR SULTAN

