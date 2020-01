US-Regierung bleibt Begründung schuldig

Trump said on Fox that the intelligence showed Iran plotting against four of our embassies.As a member of the Gang of 8, that was news to me.Now, Esper says this was not intelligence, only Trump’s personal belief.That’s no basis to take us to the brink of war. pic.twitter.com/G2VRkoW9QE

— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 12, 2020