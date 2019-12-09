Runter kommen sie alle

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 06: Andy Ruiz Jr (L) and Anthony Joshua (R) face off ahead of the IBF, WBA, WBO & IBO World Heavyweight Title Fight between Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua during the Clash on the Dunes Weigh In at the the Al Faisaliah Hotel on December 06, 2019 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – DECEMBER 06: Dimitrios Papadatos of Australia plays out of the rough on the 5th hole during day two of the 2019 Australian Golf Open at The Australian Golf Club on December 06, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***
Vietnam’s Ngoc Huong Do Thi performs at the uneven bars during the women’s artistic gymnastics competition at the 30th South East Asian Games in Manila, Philippines on Tuesday Dec. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Dec 8, 2019; Lake Louise, Alberta, CAN; Nicol Delago of Italy reacts in the finish area during the women’s Super G race in the Lake Louise FIS Women’s Alpine Skiing World Cup at Lake Louise Ski Resort. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
epaselect epa08048892 Liechtenstein’s Lukas Schoenenberger in action during the Cycle Ball group B match between Liechtenstein and Armenia at the UCI 2019 Indoor Cycling World Championships in Basel, Switzerland, 06 December 2019. EPA/GEORGIOS KEFALAS
epaselect epa08043986 Yakov Yan Toumarkin of Israel competes in the men’s 200m Backstroke Preliminaries at the LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, 04 December 2019. EPA/ROBERT PERRY
Switzerland’s players cheer together, prior the 12th Women’s World Floorball Championships Group A qualification game between Finland and Switzerland, in Neuchatel, Switzerland, Sunday, December 8, 2019. (KEYSTONE/Salvatore Di Nolfi)
France’s pilot Brice Izzo performs figure, during the jump contest FMX, at the 34th Geneva Supercross at the Palexpo, in Geneva, Switzerland, Saturday, December 7, 2019. (KEYSTONE/Salvatore Di Nolfi)
Southeast Asian Games – Taekwondo – Men’s Recognized Poomsae Team – Final – Rizal Memorial Sports Centre, Manila, Philippines – December 7, 2019 Philippines‘ Reyes Rodolfo Jr, Mella Dustin Jacob and Mella Raphael Enrico during the men’s recognized poomsae team final REUTERS/Feline Lim
2019 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final – Torino Palavela, Turin, Italy – December 6, 2019 Canada’s Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro in action during the pairs free skating REUTERS/Massimo Pinca TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
