David Berman ist tot

Der Absturz der Saubermänner
David Berman war mit seiner Band Silver Jews eine Kultfigur des Indie-Rock. Nun ist der US-Musiker im Alter von 52 Jahren gestorben.
Gewichtige Figur des Indie-Rock: David Berman. Foto: PD
Er war diesen Sommer erst wieder aufgetaucht, veröffentlichte seine ersten neuen Songs seit elf Jahren. Nicht mehr mit der Band Silver Jews, mit der David Berman in den späten Neunziger- und Nullerjahren einige der schillerndsten Indie-Platten jener Zeit erschaffen und die er 2009 aufgelöst hat. Sondern als Purple Mountains, mit Weggefährten wie Jeff Tweedy oder dem Pavement-Sänger Stephen Malkmus (der in der ersten Silver-Jews-Besetzung bereits mitspielte).
Nun, im Wissen um seinen Tod, hören sich die neuen Songs wie «All My Happiness Is Gone» natürlich noch trauriger an. Doch bei aller Bitterkeit und Schwärze: Stets drang da in den Texten von David Berman auch ein untrüglicher Sinn für Humor durch.
Die Schatten des David Berman waren bekannt: Da war seine Crack-Sucht, sein Ringen mit seinem Vater (einem mächtigen Lobbyisten in Washington D.C. mit dem Übernamen Dr. Evil), seine Depressionen und ein Suizidversuch 2003. Da waren aber vor allem seine Songs, die locker und dunkel lockten – mit Titeln wie «Sometimes a Pony Gets Depressed» oder «Honk If You’re Lonely».
Das letzte Lied auf Bermans neuem Album heisst «Maybe I’m the Only One For Me». Mit seiner trockenen Stimme singt er in diesem hellen Americana-Song, wie er wahrscheinlich doch einmal lernen müsste, sich selbst zu lieben. Er hatte nicht mehr die Kraft, diese Selbstliebe zu lernen. Im Alter von
Welch gewichtige Figur David Berman für den Indie-Rock und darüber hinaus ist: Man kann es nun lesen auf den Social-Media-Kanälen von so verschiedenen Musikern und Musikerinnen wie den Avalanches, dem DJ und Rapper El-P, Kurt Vile oder Cat Power.
So crushed. I grew up on David Berman and the Silver Jews catalogue in mostly real time... in such a way that his music and lyrics and vocals have touched me to this day and are still growing in significance (and of course a higher high of nostalgia on the side with each revisitation... and there has been so much revisiting these last few years I must say). I was so excited for these upcoming shows and how amazing the new Purple Mountains record is. I was so stoked and so proud of Jarvis and Jeremy and the @woodsist gang for knocking this album outta the park. David's music always hit on a basic human gut level just in the power of his lyrics and voice alone... in a way no other modern artist of my generation has been able to... We were friends but I was looking forward to hopefully becoming closer and was so excited to see him around with purple mountains and hopefully play on “trains across the sea” in philly. Speaking of that tune (and others)... I’ve been singing a few silver jews songs to my daughters at night before they go to bed... since they were little... (it was a no brainer in the dna if my upbringing...) they were always affected by Cassie’s beautiful voice in “Tennessee” and would wanna sing that part... to the extent the first song my oldest daughter Awilda sang from memory (and later we recorded a version of) was "trains across the sea" and she performed "new orleans" at her coop talent show. When my family came thru Nashville David and Cassie took us in graciously and David bought the girls a Mr Games style trinket I guess you might call a diorama music box (?) either way it will be cherished always. Love forever to Cassie and David from Kurt, Suzanne, Awilda and Delphine. “Snow is falling in Manhattan...” “I loved being my mother’s son...” “when god was young... he made the wind and the sun. And since then it’s been a slow education. And you got that one idea again.........” “oh... oh oh... I’m lightening. Oh... oh oh... I’m rain. Oh... oh oh... it’s frightening... I’m not the same. I’m not the same. I’m not the same.” ?? God bless @dragcityrecords for releasing so much (and all) of his material. R.I.P. David Berman. You will be missed.
...on a personal level David was always there for me through the ups and downs of life and provided much guidance and humor while reflecting on our shared journeys. Farewell David ?? - r
bsa
